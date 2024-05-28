Duke Basketball Transfer Prize Officially Withdraws From Draft
Three weeks before entering the transfer portal and a month before revealing his pledge to Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and the Blue Devils, former four-year Tulane guard Sion James declared for the NBA Draft.
Duke announced him as a signee a few days after his commitment earlier this month. There was never any concern he might opt for the pro route over spending his extra year of college in Durham.
But as is the case with dozens of other early draft entrants who weren't projected to get drafted this year, there was no harm in James continuing to receive NBA feedback so long as he withdrew his name before the NCAA-imposed deadline to retain eligibility.
That deadline is Wednesday. And on Tuesday morning, CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein reported that "Sion James has officially withdrawn from the 2024 NBA Draft and will play for Duke next season."
James, a 6-foot-6, 220-pound tactician in the backcourt, is a lockdown defender and efficient scorer who averaged 14.0 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 1.6 steals as a senior at Tulane this past season. Whether as a starter or off the bench for the Blue Devils, chances are he earns his fair share of minutes under Scheyer, building on the impressive development he's consistently exhibited from one year to the next as a collegian.
He's one of four Duke basketball transfer additions this offseason. The others are Cameron Sheffield from Rice, Maliq Brown from Syracuse, and Mason Gillis out of Purdue.
They join six heralded incoming freshmen and five returning players (walk-ons included).