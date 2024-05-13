New Duke Basketball Addition Sets Sights on Program's Next Title
Former four-year Tulane guard Sion James revealed his Duke basketball commitment on Friday morning. Three days later, the Blue Devils made it official by announcing his signing, including a quote from Jon Scheyer about what the program is getting in the 21-year-old Georgia native.
"We’re thrilled to welcome Sion James to The Brotherhood," Scheyer noted. "He’s a proven leader with a high IQ and great feel for the game. Bringing Sion to Duke is not just about adding talent, it's about adding to a culture of competitiveness and winning attitude that he has. His versatility as a defender is a big strength, and his ability to make others better on offense will elevate our team.
"Sion will have a tremendous impact on and off the court, and I am anxious to get started with him and the rest of our team."
James reacted to the Duke basketball social media posts with a statement of his primary objective in becoming a Blue Devil for his extra year of eligibility: "Can't wait to head up to Durham and get number 6!!"
The 6-foot-6, 220-pounder, an aggressive slasher and staunch defender, averaged 14.0 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 1.6 steals for the Green Wave this past season.
Exemplifying his prowess as an efficient bucket-getter, Sion James scored 30 points on only eight shot attempts in a Tulane win over Memphis on New Year's Day 2023. He finished 4-for-4 from downtown and 14-for-15 at the charity stripe in that contest, adding seven assists, six rebounds, three steals, and two blocks across his 40 minutes on the floor.
Sion James is now the third Duke basketball transfer signee this offseason, joining former Syracuse forward Maliq Brown and Purdue forward Mason Gillis.
Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country on SI for more Duke basketball news.