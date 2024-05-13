New Duke Basketball Addition Sets Sights on Program's Next Title

Sion James’ Top Moments @ Tulane:



#2: Beat Memphis on New Year’s Day, the day before the @CottonBowlGame, by having the first D1 30-point game on 8 or less shots in 5 years. In 40 mins, Sion had 7 AST, 6 REB, 3 STL, 2 BLK, shot 4-4 3-PT, & made 14-15 FT. (01/01/23) #RollWave🌊 https://t.co/QIxaMLWR57