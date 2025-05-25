Duke Basketball Transfer Prize Picks NBA Over Blue Devils

Blue Devil Country

The 2025-26 Duke basketball team will not include former Washington State wing Cedric Coward.

Duke basketball commit Cedric Coward had until 11:59 p.m. ET on May 28 to decide whether to remain an early NBA Draft entrant or return to college for his final year of eligibility. But the former Eastern Washington and Washington State standout made up his mind a few days early, ultimately choosing the professional ranks over a season with Jon Scheyer's Blue Devils.

Coward, who ranks No. 13 overall and No. 2 among shooting guards in this year's transfer portal, confirmed his decision on Saturday, roughly a month after pledging allegiance to the Duke basketball program.

The early start to Cedric Coward's pro career makes sense. After all, the 6-foot-5, 213-pound prospect shined at the NBA Draft Combine in Chicago earlier this month and is now projected as a first-rounder across several mock drafts and big boards.

He's one of three transfers who have committed to the Blue Devils this cycle. The other two, nowhere near as highly touted as Coward, are former two-year Rice big man Ifeanyi Ufochukwu and three-year Princeton guard Jack Scott.

