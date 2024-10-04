Duke Basketball Unveils Blue-White Scrimmage Rosters
The Duke basketball program's annual Countdown to Craziness celebration tips off at 7 p.m. ET Friday. Of course, the event, serving as a formal introduction to the 2024-25 Blue Devils in Cameron Indoor Stadium, features the Blue-White Scrimmage for Jon Scheyer's third season at helm, airing on the ACC Network Extra beginning at 8 p.m.
And on Friday afternoon, the Duke basketball social media team revealed the two teams for the showdown.
Team White features the No. 1 freshman in the country, forward Cooper Flagg, along with freshman guard/forward Isaiah Evans, junior guard Tyrese Proctor, freshman center Khaman Maluach, graduate guard Sion James, walk-on senior center Stanley Borden, and graduate guard Spencer Hubbard.
They will square off against a Blue squad led by sophomore guard Caleb Foster. His teammates for the night are junior forward Maliq Brown, freshman guard/forward Kon Knueppel, freshman guard/forward Darren Harris, graduate forward Mason Gillis, graduate guard/forward Cameron Sheffield, and graduate forward Neal Begovich.
Duke's regular season gets underway at 7 p.m. on Nov. 4 (ACC Network) when Scheyer and his Blue Devils, projected to begin the season among or near the top in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll, welcome the Maine Black Bears to Durham.
