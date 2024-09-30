Latest in Duke Basketball Recruitment of Boozer Twins
Columbus High School (Fla.) five-star seniors Cameron Boozer and Cayden Boozer, twin sons of Duke basketball great Carlos Boozer, might not end up at the same college next year. But they've taken all of their visits together, and it appears both are down to the three programs they toured in the past month: Duke at the end of August, Florida the first weekend of September, and Miami a few days later.
RELATED: One Boozer Twin Posts Photos From Weekend Duke Visit
While exhibiting their prowess as a pair at the Hoop Exchange Fall Festival over the weekend, they told 247Sports' Travis Branham that all three finalists remain in contention for their services.
Branham added that the Boozer twins "are on commitment watch."
Cameron Boozer is a 6-foot-9, 235-pound bruiser who prowls the paint with consistent double-double authority. He ranks No. 2 overall and No. 1 among power forwards on the 247Sports 2025 Composite.
Cayden Boozer is a 6-foot-4, 205-pound crafty guard who sits at No. 21 overall in the cycle.
Roughly six months prior to his first season at helm in Durham, now-third-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer extended offers to the Boozer twins on May 15, 2022, two weeks before Miami entered the fray and marking the first reported offers in their recruitments.
RELATED: Boozer Twins Combine for 72 Points Against Ex-Duke Target
Duke hosted them for an official visit in November 2023, coinciding with the Blue Devils' home loss to Arizona in the venue that the highest-ranked Boozer brother was named after, Cameron Indoor Stadium.
There's no doubt Scheyer & Co. wouldn't mind if Cameron and Cayden Boozer become their first 2025 recruiting prizes.
RELATED: Duke Staff Makes Strategic Play for Boozer Twins
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball recruiting news.