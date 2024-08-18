Blue Devil Country

Duke Basketball Pro Zion Williamson Shows Off Eye-Popping Look

The Duke basketball treasure is gearing up to take his game to new heights.

Matt Giles

Duke basketball forward Zion Williamson
Duke basketball forward Zion Williamson / Shanna Lockwood-USA TODAY Sports
Injuries have limited Zion Williamson's action as an NBA player. Nevertheless, the former Duke basketball forward and No. 1 overall draft pick has earned two All-Star nods and averaged 24.7 points per game across his five seasons in the league.

Now, the 6-foot-6 bruiser aims to build on his career-high 70 appearances last season in what will be his sixth campaign with the franchise that drafted him in 2019, the New Orleans Pelicans.

It looks and sounds as though a slimmed-down frame is a key piece to his plan of attack.

Check out the following photo from the Zion Williamson Basketball Camp in Spartanburg, S.C., this weekend:

Perhaps the fuller beard and camera angle contribute to Williamson's neck and jawline appearing more chiseled than ever before. However, other pictures and videos from the camp, which the 24-year-old recently decided should be free for all attendees, provide further evidence of his leaner look:

Plus, Zion Williamson's stepdad, Lee Anderson, told reporters that the Spartanburg native and former consensus national player of the year as a 2018-19 Duke basketball one-and-done currently weighs 281 pounds — undoubtedly more muscle than fat nowadays — and plans to be down to 272 pounds by the Pelicans' season opener at home against the Chicago Bulls on Oct. 23.

Matt Giles

