Prime Duke Basketball Targets Heading to Rucker Park
The SLAM Summer Classic at the famed outdoor Rucker Park in New York City has featured several highlights by eventual Duke basketball talents over the years.
Former five-star McDonald's All-American and projected one-and-done lottery pick Cooper Flagg, now in Durham preparing to star for the 2024-25 Duke basketball team, is the most recent example of a Blue Devil shining at Rucker Park. His clutch three and overall competitive fire went viral this time last year:
Perhaps a future Blue Devil or two will excel under the bright lights at SLAM Summer Classic Volume 6 presented by NBA 2K on Wednesday.
There's no guarantee any prospect on the invite list, consisting of mostly five-stars and a few four-stars from the 2025 and 2026 recruiting cycles, will ever become a Duke basketball player. But at least a few are at or near the top of Scheyer & Co.'s wishlist.
All this month, SLAM HS Hoops has been revealing the invited preps one at a time on social media.
Thus far, four of the 10 announced invites are to recruits who hold an offer from the Blue Devils and have not eliminated Duke from contention.
Three are 2025 targets: Roosevelt High School (Calif.) five-star guard Brayden Burries, Holy Innocents Episcopal School (Ga.) five-star forward Caleb Wilson, and Sidwell Friends School (D.C.) four-star guard Acaden Lewis.
The other is the program's most recent offer recipient in the 2026 cycle: Compass Prep (Ariz.) four-star forward Miikka Muurinen.
As things stand, Duke has not reeled in any 2025 or 2026 pledges.