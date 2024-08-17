Blue Devil Country

Prime Duke Basketball Targets Heading to Rucker Park

A current Duke basketball rookie put on a show at last year's SLAM Summer Classic.

Matt Giles

Duke basketball recruiting target Acaden Lewis
Duke basketball recruiting target Acaden Lewis / Reggie Hildred-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The SLAM Summer Classic at the famed outdoor Rucker Park in New York City has featured several highlights by eventual Duke basketball talents over the years.

ALSO READ: West Coast Recruit Pits Duke Against UNC in September

Former five-star McDonald's All-American and projected one-and-done lottery pick Cooper Flagg, now in Durham preparing to star for the 2024-25 Duke basketball team, is the most recent example of a Blue Devil shining at Rucker Park. His clutch three and overall competitive fire went viral this time last year:

Perhaps a future Blue Devil or two will excel under the bright lights at SLAM Summer Classic Volume 6 presented by NBA 2K on Wednesday.

There's no guarantee any prospect on the invite list, consisting of mostly five-stars and a few four-stars from the 2025 and 2026 recruiting cycles, will ever become a Duke basketball player. But at least a few are at or near the top of Scheyer & Co.'s wishlist.

All this month, SLAM HS Hoops has been revealing the invited preps one at a time on social media.

Thus far, four of the 10 announced invites are to recruits who hold an offer from the Blue Devils and have not eliminated Duke from contention.

Three are 2025 targets: Roosevelt High School (Calif.) five-star guard Brayden Burries, Holy Innocents Episcopal School (Ga.) five-star forward Caleb Wilson, and Sidwell Friends School (D.C.) four-star guard Acaden Lewis.

The other is the program's most recent offer recipient in the 2026 cycle: Compass Prep (Ariz.) four-star forward Miikka Muurinen.

As things stand, Duke has not reeled in any 2025 or 2026 pledges.

More Duke Basketball News

Published
Matt Giles

MATT GILES

Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of Duke Blue Devils on SI, North Carolina Tar Heels on SI, and NC State Wolfpack on SI, making him a key source for comprehensive coverage of these storied college basketball programs. Since joining SI in 2022, Matt has been dedicated to providing in-depth analysis, breaking news, and exclusive content on all three teams. He covers everything from game previews and recaps to player profiles and recruiting updates. Matt's expert knowledge of these teams has made his work a go-to resource for fans and followers of Duke, NC State, and UNC. As publisher, he shapes the editorial direction, ensuring that the most relevant and timely information reaches his audience.

Home/Recruiting