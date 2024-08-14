Blue Devil Country

Duke Basketball: Several NBA Blue Devils on Tap for Opening Night

The Duke basketball presence should be strong in each of the two games tipping off the 2024-25 NBA regular season.

Former Duke basketball guard JJ Redick
As first reported by The Athletic's Shams Charania this week, the 2024-25 NBA regular season gets under way on Oct. 22 with two primetime matchups: New York Knicks at Boston Celtics and Minnesota Timberwolves at Los Angeles Clippers. So, it looks as though a handful of former Duke basketball players will be part of the action in some capacity that night.

Of course, the defending NBA champion Boston Celtics boast a 2016-17 Duke basketball one-and-done in three-time All-NBA First Team selection and now-two-time Olympic gold medalist Jayson Tatum. And the Boston coaching staff includes Tatum's college teammate in former five-year Blue Devil forward and 2015 national champion Amile Jefferson.

According to Charania, their opener will serve as yet another "ring night" for the 18-time NBA champion franchise.

The other clash on opening night will mark the regular season head coaching debut — at any level, for that matter, and in the form of a home outing — of all-time Duke basketball scorer JJ Redick. Plus, not only does his Los Angeles Lakers roster include 2018-19 Blue Devil forward Cam Reddish, but Redick also added a fellow 40-year-old Blue Devil legend to his staff in reigning G League Coach of the Year Lindsey Harding.

At the moment, neither the New York Knicks nor the Minnesota Timberwolves have a Duke pro on contract for next season.

There's no word yet on tipoff times for the Celtics-Knicks or Lakers-Timberwolves showdown.

