Elite Duke Basketball Target Puts Tobacco Road Trio in Top Seven
Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and his crew officially entered the mix for Miikka Muurinen last July. And while there hasn't been much buzz of late when it comes to the Blue Devils' ongoing pursuit of the 6-foot-10, 200-pound forward, it appears they remain in contention for his services.
On Friday, Muurinen cut his list of suitors to a final seven, including Duke plus two of the Blue Devils' nearby ACC foes in UNC and NC State. The Compass Prep (Ariz.) rising senior standout's other four finalists are Arkansas, Michigan, Kentucky, and Indiana.
Muurinen, who originally hails from Finland and racked up over 20 offers in his recruitment, currently stacks up at No. 9 overall, No. 2 among power forwards, and No. 1 in Arizona on the 247Sports 2026 Composite.
"The biggest factor for me will be how are the schools going to play me?" the advanced prospect recently noted to On3 about what he's looking for in a college destination.
"That's what matters. I'm comfortable as a stretch four, shooting the ball, catching it at the top of the key and using my dribble, catching lobs, you know, the basic stuff as a four or five man today.”
