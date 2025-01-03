Elite Prep Keeping Close Eye on Duke Basketball Freshman Usage
Third-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer isn't shy when it comes to playing rookies. The Blue Devils have averaged three freshman starters in his tenure.
Evidently, Scheyer's penchant for trusting heralded newbies hasn't gone unnoticed in the eyes of five-star guard Jordan Smith Jr., one of only three 2026 prospects who have reported a Duke offer and one of two who have already visited the Blue Devils.
This week, the junior standout at Paul VI Catholic High School (Va.), where he was a teammate to current Duke basketball freshman reserves Patrick Ngongba II and Darren Harris, pointed out to On3's Joe Tipton that Scheyer's usage of Cooper Flagg and Isaiah Evans has caught his attention.
"Watching them play, they're playing their freshman a lot with Cooper and Isaiah," Smith, a 6-foot-2, 200-pound turbocharger who ranks No. 7 overall and No. 3 among shooting guards on the 247Sports 2026 Composite, said about Scheyer's No. 4 Blue Devils (11-2, 3-0 ACC). "I've been really impressed with them so far."
And Smith hasn't forgotten how much he enjoyed his trip to Durham back in early November.
"My visit there was really fun," he added. "I got to see my former teammates, Pat and Darren. I got to spend a lot of time with them.
"I learned a lot from watching them play, and I learned a lot about myself too."
Jordan Smith Jr. has also visited Georgetown, Louisville, and Syracuse. According to his chat with Tipton, Duke, Arkansas, Georgetown, Kansas, and Louisville are the most active suitors at this relatively early juncture in his high-profile recruitment.
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball recruiting news.