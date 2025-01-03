Blue Devil Country

Elite Prep Keeping Close Eye on Duke Basketball Freshman Usage

It sounds as though major Duke basketball target Jordan Smith Jr. has taken note of Isaiah Evans' minutes this season.

Matt Giles

Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer
Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer / Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images
In this story:

Third-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer isn't shy when it comes to playing rookies. The Blue Devils have averaged three freshman starters in his tenure.

ALSO READ: Two Duke Products Get Completely Snubbed in All-Star Voting

Evidently, Scheyer's penchant for trusting heralded newbies hasn't gone unnoticed in the eyes of five-star guard Jordan Smith Jr., one of only three 2026 prospects who have reported a Duke offer and one of two who have already visited the Blue Devils.

This week, the junior standout at Paul VI Catholic High School (Va.), where he was a teammate to current Duke basketball freshman reserves Patrick Ngongba II and Darren Harris, pointed out to On3's Joe Tipton that Scheyer's usage of Cooper Flagg and Isaiah Evans has caught his attention.

"Watching them play, they're playing their freshman a lot with Cooper and Isaiah," Smith, a 6-foot-2, 200-pound turbocharger who ranks No. 7 overall and No. 3 among shooting guards on the 247Sports 2026 Composite, said about Scheyer's No. 4 Blue Devils (11-2, 3-0 ACC). "I've been really impressed with them so far."

And Smith hasn't forgotten how much he enjoyed his trip to Durham back in early November.

"My visit there was really fun," he added. "I got to see my former teammates, Pat and Darren. I got to spend a lot of time with them.

"I learned a lot from watching them play, and I learned a lot about myself too."

Jordan Smith Jr. has also visited Georgetown, Louisville, and Syracuse. According to his chat with Tipton, Duke, Arkansas, Georgetown, Kansas, and Louisville are the most active suitors at this relatively early juncture in his high-profile recruitment.

ALSO READ: Blue Devils Achieve Overlooked Feat in Seventh Straight Victory

Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball recruiting news.

Published
Matt Giles
MATT GILES

Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of Duke Blue Devils on SI, North Carolina Tar Heels on SI, and NC State Wolfpack on SI, making him a key source for comprehensive coverage of these storied college basketball programs. Since joining SI in 2022, Matt has been dedicated to providing in-depth analysis, breaking news, and exclusive content on all three teams. He covers everything from game previews and recaps to player profiles and recruiting updates. Matt's expert knowledge of these teams has made his work a go-to resource for fans and followers of Duke, NC State, and UNC. As publisher, he shapes the editorial direction, ensuring that the most relevant and timely information reaches his audience.

Home/Basketball