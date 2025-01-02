Blue Devil Country

Two Duke Basketball Products Get Completely Snubbed in All-Star Voting

The first batch of returns do include a couple of Duke basketball talents inside the top 40.

Matt Giles

Former Duke basketball guard RJ Barrett
Former Duke basketball guard RJ Barrett / Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images
Understandably, due to injuries, several notable Duke basketball names are not among the top 10 guards and frontcourt players from each conference in the first NBA All-Star Voting fan returns released on Thursday afternoon. Those absent NBA Blue Devils include Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero and the New Orleans Pelicans' former All-Stars in Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram.

But two Duke basketball one-and-dones seem deserving of more recognition in Toronto Raptors guard RJ Barrett and Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson. As things stand, although the fan votes are just 50 percent of the selection process, Barrett and Johnson are not on track to receive what would be their first All-Star nods.

Barrett, a sixth-year pro and in his second season with the Raptors (8-26), is averaging a career-high 23.8 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 6.2 assists. He's played 27 games.

Johnson, now in his fourth campaign with the Hawks (18-16) since hearing his name No. 20 overall at the 2021 NBA Draft, is also producing career-best numbers with his 19.9 points, 10.2 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 1.5 steals, and 1.1 blocks per game as a full-time starter under former Blue Devil point guard and assistant Quin Snyder.

As for the two most popular Duke basketball representatives in the eyes of fans, Dallas Mavericks backcourt sensation Kyrie Irving checks in at No. 4 among Western Conference guards while Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum appears at No. 2 among Eastern Conference frontcourt players.

