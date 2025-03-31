Duke Basketball Coach's 2010 Natty Leaves One Record Easier to Break
In sports, it’s said that you never want to be the guy who follows the guy; in other words, it's not easy following a legend. And for the Duke basketball program and the landscape of college hoops as a whole, Mike Krzyzewski was precisely that.
But across just three seasons in charge, Jon Scheyer has proven that old adage to be wrong. The 37-year-old has experienced levels of success each step of the way, compiling two ACC championships, three NCAA Tournament berths, and now a trip to the Final Four.
Also, he just so happens to be in a tie with the coach he beat as a player in the 2010 national title bout for the most wins in the first three seasons for any Division I head coach in history.
With the Blue Devils' 85-65 Elite Eight win over Alabama on Saturday night, Scheyer recorded win No. 89 as a head coach, outdoing Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd's mark through his third year while tying former Butler head coach Brad Stevens and former Stephen F. Austin head coach Brad Underwood for the top spot in this regard.
So, with a matchup against Houston in the Final Four on tap next weekend, a victory would not only send Scheyer (89-21 overall, 80.9 winning percentage) and his 2024-25 Blue Devils (35-3) to the national championship game, but it would also secure him the most victories for any college coach in their first three seasons at the helm.
Oddly enough, if not for Jon Scheyer and the rest of Coach K's 2009-10 Blue Devils knocking off Brad Stevens and his Bulldogs in the dramatic championship bout, the young leader in Durham would need to win this year's national title to break the record.
The Blue Devils will clash against the fellow No. 1 seed Houston Cougars in San Antonio's Alamodome at 8:49 p.m. ET Saturday (CBS).
