Ex-Duke Basketball Guard Heats Up for Reeling Hokies
In less than three weeks, Jaden Schutt will return to Cameron Indoor Stadium as a member of the Virginia Tech Hokies for a showdown against Jon Scheyer's third Duke basketball team. Chances are the 6-foot-5, 205-pound sharpshooter will be on the floor at tipoff.
Entering Virginia Tech's Thursday night home bout against North Carolina A&T, the 21-year-old Schutt is averaging 9.9 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 2.2 assists as a full-time starter, albeit for a Hokies squad that now sits 3-6 overall and 0-1 in ACC play while in the midst of a six-game losing skid.
He's shooting 39.3 percent from the field, 38.3 percent beyond the arc, and 60.0 percent at the charity stripe across his 30.3 minutes per game. And he's reached double-digit points in each of the Hokies' past three outings.
As a Duke basketball freshman under then-first-year head coach Jon Scheyer, the former top-tier four-star prep out of Yorkville Christian Academy (Ill.) saw action in only 14 games. He averaged 2.1 points in 6.9 minutes per contest, primarily in mop-up duty during the closing minutes of blowout victories by the Blue Devils.
Jaden Schutt then suffered a knee injury ahead of his sophomore campaign and sat out the entire 2023-24 season.
The Blue Devils and Hokies are set to square off in Durham on Tuesday, Dec. 31, at 4:30 p.m. ET (ACC Network).
