Ex-Duke Basketball Player Sizzles Alongside Jared McCain in Vegas
Looking to land on an NBA roster somewhere next season, former Duke basketball wing Jordan Tucker, who played only two games for the 2017-18 Blue Devils as a freshman before transferring to Butler, caught fire for the Philadelphia 76ers in their final NBA 2K25 Summer League outing on Sunday.
The 26-year-old Tucker and 2023-24 Duke basketball one-and-done sensation Jared McCain, who came off the board at No. 16 overall to Philadelphia at the NBA Draft last month, combined for 34 points and eight 3-point makes in the 76ers' 103-98 win over the Boston Celtics.
McCain was electrifying early, posting 15 points before halftime. He didn't play in the second half.
But for the game, it was Tucker who had the hottest hand of the two. He tallied 19 points on 7-for-10 shooting from the field, including a 5-for-7 clip beyond the arc.
Tucker, undrafted in 2020 following two seasons as a high-volume shooter off the bench for Butler, spent his first few campaigns as a pro in the G League before playing in Europe the past two seasons.
Now, the Sixers have one two-way contract still available for next season, and Tucker appears to have put himself in the running for it via his performance on Sunday.