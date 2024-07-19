New Duke Basketball Target Gets Priority Treatment
When the doors opened to July's second evaluation period at 6 p.m. ET Friday, Jon Scheyer could have been at the prestigious Peach Jam in North Augusta, S.C., or anywhere else on the grassroots scene watching Duke basketball recruiting prospects. But the third-year head coach decided on the 3SSB All-American Camp in Atlanta for his first stop.
The decision seems quite strategic in nature. After all, Scheyer began around the courts featuring newly minted Blue Devil target Braylon Mullins, 247Sports' Travis Branham reported on social media.
Mullins, a springy sharpshooter who attends Greenfield-Central School (Ind.) and recently jumped about 70 spots to No. 23 overall in the 247Sports 2025 recruiting rankings, reported an offer from Scheyer & Co. on Sunday.
He enjoys the high distinction of holding an offer from every bonafide blueblood. Meanwhile, the 6-foot-5, 180-pound four-star has already scheduled a long list of official visits for the first semester of his senior year and is eyeing an official list drop in the coming days or weeks.
So, if Jon Scheyer is serious about contending for Braylon Mullins' services, which it appears he is, then it only makes sense to exhibit as much by popping up right away to watch him in action on Friday night.
Duke basketball's 2025 offer sheet, now up to 13 names with the latest addition of Mullins, has yet to return a commitment.