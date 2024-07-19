Jon Scheyer Taps Duke Basketball Pipeline for First 2026 Offer
Jordan Smith Jr.'s full-throttle mode on both ends of the floor fits the mold of what Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer has been looking for in guards on the recruiting trail of late. He sits at No. 8 overall on the 247Sports 2026 Composite and appears to still be climbing the rankings. And he's attracted loads of attention out of Durham in recent months.
Plus, the 6-foot-3, 175-pound five-star attends Paul VI Catholic (Va.), a prep powerhouse that has produced Blue Devils galore this decade in former Duke guards Trevor Keels and Jeremy Roach, along with a pair of current Duke freshmen in guard/forward Darren Harris and center Patrick Ngongba II.
Add it all up, and it's no surprise that Smith is now the first 2026 recruit to report an offer from Scheyer. He revealed it on social media via the following post on Friday afternoon:
Earlier on Thursday, Rivals' Rob Cassidy proved prophetic examining where things stand in what is now a high-profile Jordan Smith Jr. sweepstakes:
"Louisville, Providence, Miami, Syracuse, Houston, Michigan, and others are all involved with Smith. Expect to see some blueblood involvement down the road, however, as nearby Duke and North Carolina have been kicking the tires on the guard's recruitment through backchannels."
Considering Jon Scheyer's uptick in 2026 efforts this summer scouting top-shelf rising high school juniors, chances are the Duke basketball staff officially enters another battle or two in the cycle before long.