Jon Scheyer: Duke Basketball Gem 'Changed Team Dramatically'

Maliq Brown hasn't missed a beat in rejoining the potent Duke basketball rotation.

Matt Giles

Duke basketball forward Maliq Brown
Duke basketball forward Maliq Brown / Rich Barnes-Imagn Images
Duke basketball transfer addition Maliq Brown has wasted no time reminding folks of his impact after sitting out four outings due to a knee injury. In his first game back, Saturday night's 87-70 home victory over archrival UNC, the 6-foot-9, 222-pound fearsome defender needed only a few seconds of action to come away with his first of two momentum-boosting steals.

And it took zero ticks for the 21-year-old key reserve to announce his first appearance for the No. 2-ranked Blue Devils (20-2, 12-0 ACC) in Wednesday night's 83-54 road victory over the Syracuse Orange (10-13, 4-8 ACC). As soon as the former two-year Orange forward and reigning All-ACC Defensive Team selection checked into the contest, he deflected the home team's inbounds pass.

Brown posted six points, eight rebounds, one assist, three steals, one block, zero turnovers, and only two fouls across 22 minutes on the floor in his first trip back to the JMA Wireless Dome.

"Maliq has changed our team dramatically," third-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer said after watching his high-powered group extend its winning streak to 16 games and improve to 7-0 in true road contests. "I mean, Maliq is the ultimate teammate. He's incredibly unselfish.

"He's been everything we could ask for and more.

"And he's not gonna blow you away with his scoring, but that's not what he does. He's a menace on the defensive end. His passing. His energy. You know, he led us in rebounding tonight."

He's now averaging a team-high 1.6 steals while ranking third on the squad with his 4.6 boards per game.

