New Team, Same Absurd Efficiency From Duke Basketball Champion
Duke basketball treasure Tyus Jones is in his first season with the Phoenix Suns, in his second season as a full-time starter in the NBA, and well on his way to leading the league in assist-to-turnover ratio for what would be his seventh year in a row.
Through the 28-year-old Jones' 18 appearances across the Suns' 10-8 start, the 2015 NCAA Tournament Most Outstanding Player is averaging 11.1 points, 2.7 rebounds, 7.1 assists, 1.2 steals, and only 1.1 turnovers in his career-high 32.5 minutes per contest. Plus, he's shooting a respectable 37.2 percent from downtown on a career-high 5.2 attempts per game.
His 6.4 assist-to-turnover ratio sits No. 3 in the league this season but No. 1 among players with over 30 assists at this juncture. And consider that Jones has already dished out 128 dimes, the 10th-highest total in the NBA this go-round.
Tyus Jones' best ratio, breaking his NBA record at 7.3, came last season as the starting point guard for the Washington Wizards.
The Phoenix Suns' bench includes two other Duke basketball products in 29-year-old guard Grayson Allen, averaging 10.2 points in 22.4 minutes per outing, and the oldest active NBA Blue Devil, 34-year-old reserve center Mason Plumlee, posting 4.7 points and 5.6 rebounds per outing.
They next host the Golden State Warriors (12-6) at 9 p.m. ET Saturday.
