Former Duke Basketball Captain Now Looking for New Home in NBA
Wendell Moore Jr., in his third year as a pro since developing into a first-rounder as a Duke basketball do-anything wing across Mike Krzyzewski's last three seasons at the helm, is now over a week removed from getting waived by the Detroit Pistons.
ALSO READ: Duke Champ Records First NBA Action in Four Years
The 23-year-old landed in Detroit from the Minnesota Timberwolves, where he spent his first two seasons in the league, as part of a four-team trade back in early July.
In 20 appearances for the 2024-25 Pistons, Moore posted career-high averages of 3.2 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 1.2 assists in 11.0 minutes per game. The former heralded prep from Concord, N.C., shot 46.0 percent from the field and 92.9 at the charity stripe but only 28.6 percent from long range.
Moore became an All-ACC Second Team and ACC All-Defensive Team selection as a Duke basketball junior and seasoned captain for the 2021-22 Final Four Blue Devils in Krzyzewski's final campaign as head coach.
While interest in the long-limbed defender and reliable ball-handler remains a possibility, there have been no reports of anything formal yet.
Deleting Moore from the list, even if only temporarily, 22 NBA Blue Devils are on full-time contracts. Plus, 2015 Duke national champion Jahlil Okafor recently signed a 10-day deal with the Indiana Pacers.
ALSO READ: Two-Year Blue Devil Star Tastes Center Stage in Utah
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball news.