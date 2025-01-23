Former Duke Basketball Forward Announces Rise With Poster Dunk
Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson's flight on Wednesday night is emblematic of the 2020-21 Duke basketball one-and-done's ascension to full-fledged stardom this season.
ALSO READ: Duke Product Delivers Career Scoring Effort in Memphis
Although it came in a 114-104 home loss to the Detroit Pistons, Johnson wowed via the following and-one slam over 6-foot-10, 250-pound center Jalen Duren early in the first quarter:
Notice in the slow-motion replay that the 23-year-old Johnson actually lost control of the ball midflight — as he seemingly propelled himself to a whole new level of elevation up in the clouds — before punching it home with authority.
Johnson, soaring under the command of Duke basketball alum and third-year Atlanta head coach Quin Snyder, had a subpar shooting performance yet finished with 17 points, nine rebounds, four assists, six steals, and only two turnovers across his 38 minutes as a starter.
The former No. 20 overall draft pick is now averaging 19.3 points, 10.2 rebounds, 5.1 assists, 1.6 steals, and 1.0 blocks for a Hawks squad that sits No. 7 in the Eastern Conference standings at 22-21 overall.
As for the Pistons' lone NBA Blue Devil and former teammate to Jalen Johnson in Durham, deep reserve wing Wendell Moore Jr. did not come off the bench in the contest. Detroit (23-21) now appears one notch above Atlanta in the standings.
ALSO READ: Duke Checks Up on Five-Star 2026 Guard Jordan Smith Jr.
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more updates on NBA Blue Devils and other Duke basketball news.