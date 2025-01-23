Blue Devil Country

Duke Basketball Staff Checks Up on Blue Devil Pipeline School Standout

Duke basketball remains highly active as a top Jordan Smith Jr. suitor.

Duke basketball recruiting target Jordan Smith Jr.
Duke basketball recruiting target Jordan Smith Jr. / Greta Cross/Springfield News-Leader / USA TODAY NETWORK
Duke basketball recruiters visited Jordan Smith Jr. on Tuesday night, 24/7 High School Hoops reported. But they weren't alone in doing so, as coaches from Kentucky and Georgetown also dropped by in their ongoing pursuits of the five-star at Paul VI Catholic High School (Va.), which has produced four Blue Devils since 2020, including current rookies Darren Harris and Patrick Ngongba II.

Smith has yet to name finalists in his recruitment. However, there's no doubt that Jon Scheyer and his Blue Devils are among the leading contenders after already hosting the 6-foot-2, 200-pound versatile guard in Durham just before their scintillating 2024-25 campaign tipped off in early November.

Now stacking up at No. 7 overall on the 247Sports 2026 Composite, Jordan Smith Jr. has risen a couple of notches since receiving his Duke basketball offer in late July. And he's up nine spots from his debut at No. 16 in October 2023.

While shining at the Hoophall Classic in Springfield, Mass., over the weekend, Smith informed 247Sports' Dushawn London that he intends to reveal his college choice soon after Peach Jam concludes in July. He said he hears from Duke, Georgetown, and Arkansas the most often of late.

Scheyer and his cohorts have extended offers to two other 2026 five-stars thus far in St. John Bosco High School (Calif.) guard Brandon McCoy Jr. and Compass Prep (Ariz.) forward Miikka Muurinen.

Published
