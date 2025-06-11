Hawks Join List of Teams to Deny Knicks Permission to Speak With Coach
The New York Knicks caught the NBA world by surprise when they fired coach Tom Thibodeau on June 3—mere days removed from their loss in the Eastern Conference finals.
That move would suggest a plan for Thibodeau's replacement, but the Knicks seem to have little semblance of one so far. On Wednesday, New York was reportedly once again turned down by a potential suitor.
According to a Wednesday afternoon report from ESPN's Shams Charania, the Knicks' request to talk to Atlanta Hawks coach Quin Snyder was "firmly denied." That follows reports that the Dallas Mavericks, Houston Rockets and Minnesota Timberwolves have done the same for their respective coaches—Jason Kidd, Ime Udoka and Chris Finch.
Snyder, 58, has spent three seasons with the Hawks. He has a record of 86-99 with Atlanta, but was much more successful in his previous stint with the Utah Jazz—with whom he is the second-winningest coach of all time.
Thibodeau, similarly, was the fourth-winningest coach in Knicks history—but look where that got him.