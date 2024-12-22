Former Duke Basketball Forward Delivers Historic NBA Stat Line
In a 123-98 road win over the Chicago Bulls on Saturday night, 2016-17 Duke basketball one-and-done and Boston Celtics MVP contender Jayson Tatum posted 43 points, 15 rebounds, and 10 assists while shooting 16-for-24 from the field, 9-for-15 from three, and 2-for-2 at the charity stripe across his 36 minutes on the floor.
With that effort, the 26-year-old Tatum became the first player in NBA history to tally at least 40 points, 15 boards, and 10 dimes while shooting 60 percent from 3-point land in a game.
Through 26 outings for the defending NBA champion Celtics (22-6), Tatum is averaging 28.8 points, most among NBA Blue Devils this season and his second-highest mark in what is already a decorated professional career. Plus, he's recording a career-high 9.3 rebounds and 5.7 assists per contest.
On Friday, the five-time NBA All-Star from St. Louis dropped one notch to No. 5 on the Kia MVP Ladder. He now sits below Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic, Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, and the early frontrunner in Denver Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic.
Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics remain on the road for a showdown against the Orlando Magic at 7 p.m. ET Monday. The Magic boasts two Duke basketball talents in starting center Wendell Carter Jr. and centerpiece forward Paolo Banchero, but Banchero is still recovering from an oblique injury and hasn't suited up since late October.
