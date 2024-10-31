Inside Look at Final Duke Basketball Preparations for Regular Season
The Duke Blue Planet episode released on Wednesday night (below) is the last one of the 2024-25 Duke basketball preseason.
It begins with a roughly six-minute "mic'd up" inside look at junior forward Maliq Brown, a transfer addition from Syracuse, as the reigning All-ACC defender works on his game and sets the tone for his teammates in the program's K Center practice facility:
Next, the video features extensive highlights from the Blue Devils' 107-56 home exhibition win over the Lincoln (Pa.) Lions on Oct. 19, plus behind-the-scenes footage from third-year head coach Jon Scheyer's postgame talk to his preseason No. 7-ranked Duke basketball squad and junior guard Tyrese Proctor's teammate interviews in the locker room.
Freshman guard/forward Kon Knueppel, now routinely appearing among projected 2025 NBA Draft lottery picks after averaging a team-high 18.0 points while shooting 9-for-17 beyond the arc across the Blue Devils' two blowout exhibition outings, is then "mic'd up" in the practice facility for a few minutes.
Speaking of the second exhibition bout, this Duke Blue Planet concludes with some of the impressive scenes and clips from Sunday night's 103-47 victory over Duke basketball legend Bobby Hurley's Arizona State Sun Devils in Cameron Indoor Stadium. That segment wraps up with more words of wisdom from Scheyer and, this time, sophomore guard Caleb Foster acting as the Blue Devil interviewer.
"Back Monday against Maine," Foster reminds fans while looking into the camera at the end. "It starts for real."
Scheyer's Blue Devils host the Black Bears at 7 p.m. ET Monday (ACC Network).
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball news.