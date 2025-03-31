Blue Devil Country

Former Duke Basketball Player Answers Green Light in Iowa

Duke basketball product Trevor Keels capped off his best professional season with 34 points in his team’s G League season finale.

Matt Giles

Former Duke basketball guard Trevor Keels
Former Duke basketball guard Trevor Keels / Cody Scanlan/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The last time the Duke basketball program played in the Final Four, Trevor Keels was in his lone season as a Blue Devil. Three years later, the Blue Devils find themselves back in the Final Four, and Keels is enjoying a productive third season as a professional.

ALSO READ: Duke Freshman Posts Historic Efficiency on Final Four Run

After being selected No. 42 overall to the New York Knicks in the 2022 NBA Draft, Keels struggled to find his footing at the sport's highest level and spent most of his time in the G League.

But after moving to the Iowa City Wolves last season, he began to make strides before having a breakout campaign with the Wolves this year.

Keels then punctuated his prolific season with a career-high performance in the Wolves’ season-finale victory over the South Bay Lakers on Saturday. The 6-foot-5, 215-pound guard poured in 34 points, connecting on six triples and shooting better than 50 percent from the field.

Starting nearly every game for the Wolves this season, Trevor Keels averaged a career-best 20.9 points, adding 3.7 assists and 2.7 rebounds per game and shooting 38.5 percent from deep.

The Duke basketball talent didn’t see any action in the NBA this season. But his play for Iowa City may well earn him an extended look at a potential two-way roster spot for the Minnesota Timberwolves next season.

Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball news.

Published
Matt Giles
MATT GILES

Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of Duke Blue Devils on SI, North Carolina Tar Heels on SI, and NC State Wolfpack on SI, making him a key source for comprehensive coverage of these storied college basketball programs. Since joining SI in 2022, Matt has been dedicated to providing in-depth analysis, breaking news, and exclusive content on all three teams. He covers everything from game previews and recaps to player profiles and recruiting updates. Matt's expert knowledge of these teams has made his work a go-to resource for fans and followers of Duke, NC State, and UNC. As publisher, he shapes the editorial direction, ensuring that the most relevant and timely information reaches his audience.

Home/Basketball