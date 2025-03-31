Former Duke Basketball Player Answers Green Light in Iowa
The last time the Duke basketball program played in the Final Four, Trevor Keels was in his lone season as a Blue Devil. Three years later, the Blue Devils find themselves back in the Final Four, and Keels is enjoying a productive third season as a professional.
After being selected No. 42 overall to the New York Knicks in the 2022 NBA Draft, Keels struggled to find his footing at the sport's highest level and spent most of his time in the G League.
But after moving to the Iowa City Wolves last season, he began to make strides before having a breakout campaign with the Wolves this year.
Keels then punctuated his prolific season with a career-high performance in the Wolves’ season-finale victory over the South Bay Lakers on Saturday. The 6-foot-5, 215-pound guard poured in 34 points, connecting on six triples and shooting better than 50 percent from the field.
Starting nearly every game for the Wolves this season, Trevor Keels averaged a career-best 20.9 points, adding 3.7 assists and 2.7 rebounds per game and shooting 38.5 percent from deep.
The Duke basketball talent didn’t see any action in the NBA this season. But his play for Iowa City may well earn him an extended look at a potential two-way roster spot for the Minnesota Timberwolves next season.
