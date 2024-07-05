Former Duke Basketball Player Joins Bulls for Summer League

DJ Steward today against the New Orleans Pelicans in Summer League



▫️36 PTS

▫️5 REB

▫️6 AST

▫️1 STL

▫️13-20 FG

▫️5-10 3PT

▫️5-6 FT



