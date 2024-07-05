Three Duke Basketball Products Among Top 15 NBA Free Agents
Barring any upcoming trades this summer, most of the roughly two dozen active NBA Blue Devils are locked in on 2024-25 NBA rosters. But several days into free agency, three of the Duke basketball program's notable backcourt talents from the past decade are in the top-tier of remaining players up for grabs.
On Thursday night, HoopsHype ranked the 77 available free agents. That list includes Duke basketball one-and-done big man Harry Giles, fresh off a stint with the Los Angeles Lakers via a two-way contract, at No. 46 overall, over 30 spots below former Blue Devil guards Tyus Jones, Gary Trent Jr., and Luke Kennard.
First among them is No. 4 Tyus Jones, the reigning six-time league leader in assist-to-turnover ratio. Drawing a start in all 66 games he played in his first season with the lowly Washington Wizards, the 28-year-old Duke basketball national champion treasure posted a career-high 12.0 points, 7.3 assists, and only 1.0 turnovers per outing.
HoopsHype then has 2017-18 Blue Devil sharpshooter Gary Trent Jr. at No. 7 following the 25-year-old's 13.7 points per game in his fourth season with the Toronto Raptors.
RELATED: Former Blue Devil Guard 'Figured Wrong' Entering Free Agency
The 28-year-old Luke Kennard, a two-year 3-point sniper in Durham sandwiched between the one-and-done stays of Jones and Trent, appears at No. 15 on HoopsHype's current ranking of free agents on the market. He dealt with injuries last season, averaging 11.0 points in only 39 appearances for the Memphis Grizzlies.
But considering Kennard's 43.9 career 3-point percentage ranks No. 1 among all active NBA players, he should land a deal somewhere soon enough.