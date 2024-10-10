Blue Devil Country

Former Duke Basketball Star Exhibits One Explosive Spin Move

Orlando Magic centerpiece and Duke basketball talent Paolo Banchero looks ready to soar this season.

Former Duke basketball forward Paolo Banchero
Former Duke basketball forward Paolo Banchero / Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images
The Orlando Magic and San Antonio Spurs, who squared off in preseason action on Wednesday night, boast a combined three Duke basketball talents: the Magic's Paolo Banchero and Wendell Carter Jr. plus the Spurs' Tre Jones. But Banchero was the only NBA Blue Devil to log any minutes in their tune-up meeting, a 107-97 Spurs win in San Antonio.

Banchero, gearing up for his third regular season as a pro after becoming the 2022-23 NBA Rookie of the Year and powering Orlando to a playoff appearance last season, tallied only six points across his 17 minutes as a starter in the contest, shooting 3-for-6 from the field. He added six rebounds and seven assists to his box score, though, not to mention one steal.

And the following scoring move, featuring a brisk spin through two San Antonio defenders and emphatic finish at the rim, provided clear evidence that the 21-year-old is as fleet-footed and confident as ever with his 6-foot-10, 250-pound frame:

Last season, the Magic's former No. 1 overall draft pick averaged 21.3 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 4.3 assists while shooting 44.2 percent from the field, 32.1 percent from three, and 73.1 percent at the charity stripe. In the process, Banchero earned his first NBA All-Star nod.

Orlando, now 0-2 in the preseason, next faces the Philadelphia 76ers and their 2023-24 Duke basketball one-and-done, rookie Jared McCain, at home on Oct. 18.

