Potential Duke Basketball Recruit Kager Knueppel 'Getting Scary'

Given Kon Knueppel's development as a Duke basketball player last season and current success as a rookie for the Charlotte Hornets, it's no surprise that interest in one of his four younger brothers, Kager Knueppel, is on the rise.

As things stand, the Wisconsin Lutheran High School junior power forward hasn't reported an offer from Jon Scheyer and the Blue Devils, but chances are that won't be the case too much longer.

As Prep Hoops captioned the following social media highlight post on Friday, the 6-foot-10, 205-pound four-star, a prototypical stretch-four talent, "is getting scary."

Kager Knueppel is getting scary 😳



Averaging 20.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.2 steals, and 2.5 blocks per outing for an undefeated Wisconsin Lutheran squad that stacks up No. 15 overall nationally in the eyes of MaxPreps, Knueppel currently ranks No. 111 overall, No. 15 at his position, and No. 5 in his state on the 247Sports 2027 Composite.

"High Major programs should be all over him — just scratching the surface," professional player development coach Noah Portalatin recently noted about the increasingly versatile prospect after overseeing a shooting workout with Kager Knueppel, the second of five Knueppel brothers and one of three suiting up for the defending state champion Vikings (6-0) this go-round.

In-season shooting work with Kager Knueppel 🎯

6’10 | 20.5 PPG | Wisconsin Lutheran High School (No. 15 nationally via Maxpreps)



The above video led several folks on social media to point out the similarities between Kager Knueppel's refined shooting stroke and that of his older brother in the reigning Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month. And on that note, it's worth pointing out that Kon Knueppel became the fastest to 100 made 3-pointers in NBA history earlier this month and is now averaging 19.3 points per game for the steadily improving Hornets (11-20) while shooting 42.8 percent beyond the arc.

Kager Knueppel Undoubtedly on Duke Basketball Program's Radar

According to Prep Hoops, Knueppel already boasts three full-fledged Division I suitors in the DePaul Blue Demons, Toledo Rockets, and Butler Bulldogs.

Meanwhile, the 2027 Duke basketball offer list remains blank. But Scheyer and his crew have expressed interest in several of the nation's promising high school juniors, and that list includes Kager Knueppel.

Back in May, Scheyer sat courtside to watch him play in grassroots action.

And of course, one would think the interest is mutual. After all, roughly six months earlier, not only was Kager Knueppel in attendance for the 2024-25 Blue Devils' Countdown to Craziness festivities, but he was also on Coach K Court for a moment to help Kon Kneuppel with his formal introduction to the fanbase.

On the 2026 recruiting trail, the Blue Devils have secured three early signees, including two of the five-star variety. That haul checks in at No. 5 overall in the country, per 247Sports.

