Former Duke Basketball Star Tre Jones Shines Alongside UNC Gem
The Chicago Bulls' 111-97 road victory over the Utah Jazz on Monday night was the sixth straight time their starting backcourt consisted of former opposing starters in three UNC-Duke basketball clashes. And those archrivals, NBA teammates ever since 2018-20 Blue Devil guard Tre Jones' move from the San Antonio Spurs via an early February trade, seem to be getting along just fine.
Against the Jazz, Jones and fellow 25-year-old point guard Coby White, a 2018-19 Tar Heel one-and-done who is now the reigning Eastern Conference Player of the Week, totaled 44 points, seven rebounds, 16 assists, three steals, and only three turnovers. They shot a combined 17-for-29 from the field and 7-for-8 at the charity stripe.
Jones' 18 points and 12 dimes marked the former second round draft pick's first double-double in 16 outings with the Bulls, across which he's now averaging 11.3 points, 4.0 boards, 4.5 assists, and 1.1 steals.
Chicago (29-39) stacks up ninth in the Eastern Conference standings, tied with the Miami Heat while hoping to reach the NBA Playoffs for the first time since 2022.
As for Utah's lone Duke basketball product, Kyle Filipowski tallied eight points, five rebounds, and one assist across his 24 minutes off the bench in the loss to the Bulls. Although the Jazz (15-54) owns the worst record in the league, the NBA Blue Devil rookie big man has displayed his potential by averaging 8.5 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 2.0 assists after slipping to the second round in last year's draft.
