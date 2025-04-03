Blue Devil Country

Future Duke Basketball Star Adds One More Trophy to Collection

Duke basketball signee Cameron Boozer took home co-MVP honors from the McDonald’s All American Game.

Matt Giles

Duke basketball recruiting signee Cameron Boozer
Duke basketball recruiting signee Cameron Boozer / Pamela Smith-Imagn Images
Cameron Boozer has won nearly everything one could as a prep. And the future Duke basketball player made sure to keep filling up his trophy case on Tuesday night when he and fellow members of his high school class took center stage for the McDonald’s All American Game in Brooklyn's Barclays Center.

Boozer’s East squad ended up taking a 105-92 loss, but his play earned him co-MVP honors alongside Kansas commit Darryn Peterson.

The Columbus High School (Fla.) five-star forward finished the showcase with 16 points and 12 rebounds, capping off a strong weekend where he impressed many both in scrimmages and the actual game.

He was joined on the court by two fellow Duke basketball signees, including his twin brother and high school teammate in four-star guard Cayden Boozer on the East team, while Harvard-Westlake School (Calif.) five-star forward Nik Khamenia played opposite the brothers on the West team.

Cayden Boozer finished with six points and four assists on 3-of-4 shooting. Khamenia totaled seven points and seven rebounds.

Those three McDonald's All Americans and Bellaire High School (Texas) five-star forward Shelton Henderson comprise the Blue Devils’ No. 1-ranked recruiting class on the 2025 trail.

