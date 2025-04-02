Top Duke Basketball Recruiting Target Delays Announcement Date
In just three seasons at the helm, Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer has displayed his prowess on both the bench and recruiting trail. With his No. 1 seed Blue Devils (35-3) set for the program's first Final Four appearance under his command and his staff boasting yet another No. 1 recruiting class for next season, the 37-year-old is undeniably thriving as a blueblood leader.
Many thought there was a chance for that incoming Duke basketball haul to grow this week via the recruitment of longtime Blue Devil target and Highland School (Va.) five-star forward Nate Ament. But now, Scheyer and his crew must wait a bit longer to find out if the 6-foot-9, 185-pound senior plans to join The Brotherhood.
On Tuesday, ESPN’s Paul Biancardi reported that Ament is postponing his decision date, initially on tap to coincide with that night's McDonald’s All American Game.
“I’m just not 100 percent yet," Ament said at the event. "I want to take some extra time to be completely confident in my choice. I will connect with the people in my circle and will also be interested to see some transfer portal moves now that the tournament is coming to a close.”
Ament, stacking up at No. 4 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, will choose a winner from his top five of Duke, Arkansas, Kentucky, Louisville, and Tennessee.
The impressive 2025 Duke basketball collection features four five-star signees: Columbus High School (Fla.) forward Cameron Boozer and guard Cayden Boozer, Bellaire High School (Tx.) forward Shelton Henderson, and Harvard-Westlake School (Calif.) forward Nik Khamenia.
