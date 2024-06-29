Grizzlies Decline Duke Basketball Product's Team Option
Saturday marked the deadline for the Memphis Grizzlies to exercise 28-year-old Luke Kennard's $14.8 million team option for the 2024-25 season. They declined, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported. As a result, the 2015-17 Duke basketball guard, a former late lottery pick, is now set to become an unrestricted free agent.
However, Wojnarowski noted that the Grizzlies and Kennard "are eager to pursue a restructured deal."
On the other hand, given Kennard's consistent prowess in the 3-point department, he's bound to see considerable interest from other franchises.
Although the 6-foot-5 sniper missed over half of Memphis' games due to injuries this past season, he retained the top spot on the list of career 3-point percentages among active players in the league.
Kennard, shooting 43.9 percent from downtown across his seven years as a pro, shot 45.0 percent beyond the arc for the 2023-24 Grizzlies. That was the NBA's second-highest mark of the season, trailing only former Duke basketball teammate Grayson Allen's 46.1 percent for the Phoenix Suns.
En route to posting a double-digit scoring average in three of his NBA seasons, including his 11.0 points per game in 2023-24, Luke Kennard has played for three franchises in his career: the Memphis Grizzlies, Los Angeles Clippers, and Detroit Pistons.
He's the only NBA Blue Devil currently in Memphis.