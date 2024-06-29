Blue Devil Country

Grizzlies Decline Duke Basketball Product's Team Option

Former Duke basketball sharpshooter Luke Kennard now faces an uncertain future in Memphis.

Matt Giles

Former Duke basketball guard Luke Kennard
Former Duke basketball guard Luke Kennard / Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports
Saturday marked the deadline for the Memphis Grizzlies to exercise 28-year-old Luke Kennard's $14.8 million team option for the 2024-25 season. They declined, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported. As a result, the 2015-17 Duke basketball guard, a former late lottery pick, is now set to become an unrestricted free agent.

However, Wojnarowski noted that the Grizzlies and Kennard "are eager to pursue a restructured deal."

On the other hand, given Kennard's consistent prowess in the 3-point department, he's bound to see considerable interest from other franchises.

Although the 6-foot-5 sniper missed over half of Memphis' games due to injuries this past season, he retained the top spot on the list of career 3-point percentages among active players in the league.

Kennard, shooting 43.9 percent from downtown across his seven years as a pro, shot 45.0 percent beyond the arc for the 2023-24 Grizzlies. That was the NBA's second-highest mark of the season, trailing only former Duke basketball teammate Grayson Allen's 46.1 percent for the Phoenix Suns.

En route to posting a double-digit scoring average in three of his NBA seasons, including his 11.0 points per game in 2023-24, Luke Kennard has played for three franchises in his career: the Memphis Grizzlies, Los Angeles Clippers, and Detroit Pistons.

He's the only NBA Blue Devil currently in Memphis.

Published
