Duke Freshmen Living Up to All the Hype

Over the last year, all we were hearing about was the incoming freshmen class this season. And the top headline was freshman Cameron Boozer. And it comes as no surprise that he chose to go to one of the best college basketball programs in the country.

Duke has been a machine when it comes to having a great recruit, and Boozer was just their latest one. Boozer has huge shoes to fill because of what college basketball saw with former Duke player Cooper Flagg a season ago.

The outside noise was all here, and they wanted to see what this young kid was going to do at Duke. Boozer was all about one thing, and that was putting his team and himself in the best position to be successful this season. And boy has he ever. Boozer has lived up to all the hype and then some to start his college career at Duke. Boozer is one of the best players this season, if not the best one. He has led his team to an undefeated start so far and has been playing well to top it all off.

Michigan State guard Kur Teng (2) dribbles against Duke forward Cameron Boozer (12) during the second half at Breslin Center in East Lansing on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Boozer Playing Like the Best Player in College Basketball

This week, Cameron Boozer was named AP College Basketball Player of the Week. That is a huge honor for any player to get this honor, let alone a freshman. Boozer has earned this, and it is just one of many things he wants to accomplish this season.

"The freshman from Salt Lake City had 29 points and six rebounds in leading the third-ranked Blue Devils to a 67-66 win over No. 18 Florida, then Boozer poured in 18 points with 15 rebounds and five assists in a 66-60 win at No. 9 Michigan State," said the Associated Press and FOX Sports.

Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) shoots over Florida Gators forward Alex Condon (21) during the second half at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, NC on Tuesday, December 2, 2025. [Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun] | Matt Pendleton / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"The son of former Duke star Carlos Boozer, Cameron Boozer, was the runner-up for national player of the week to Michigan's Yaxel Lendeborg last week, and he was honorable mention in Week 2 of the college basketball season. Boozer is the first Duke player to be chosen AP player of the week since Cooper Flagg was chosen for the second time last January."

"The Blue Devils enter the week as one of eight remaining unbeaten teams in Division I men’s basketball."

Duke basketball recruiting signee Cameron Boozer | Leaf Trading Cards

Boozer is looking for the big prize, and that is what his team is. Winning it all is the goal they want to have at the end of the season and be the last team standing. They are a team.

As always, make sure you stay up to date with all Duke content by following us on Facebook, by clicking HERE, and following us on X (formerly Twitter)HERE