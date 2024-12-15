Injury Puts Brakes on Duke Basketball Gem Jared McCain's Rookie Show
On Wednesday, former Duke basketball one-and-done and current Philadelphia 76ers guard Jared McCain appeared atop the updated Kia Rookie Ladder for the third week in a row. Unfortunately for the 20-year-old Californian, he's unlikely to remain in that spot much longer.
McCain is now out of commission indefinitely after suffering a meniscus tear in his left knee during Friday night's 121-107 home loss to the Indiana Pacers. According to the following report from the Philadelphia 76ers, he underwent an MRI on Saturday, indicating the need for surgery.
Through his 23 appearances and zero absences for the injury-riddled Sixers (7-16), Jared McCain is averaging 15.3 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 2.6 assists while shooting 46.0 percent from the field, 38.3 percent from three, and 87.5 percent at the foul line.
Across a two-week stretch in November, the TikTok sensation and heralded sharpshooter posted 20 points or more in seven straight outings, including his career-high 34 points in a loss at the Cleveland Cavaliers on Nov. 13.
Again, though, the absences are about to stack up.
Jared McCain heard his name No. 16 overall to the Philadelphia 76ers at the 2024 NBA Draft after earning ACC All-Rookie Team honors and helping Jon Scheyer's second Duke basketball squad reach the Elite Eight. The endearing Blue Devil led the 2023-24 team with his 2.4 makes from downtown per game, and he did so while draining 41.4 percent of his 3-point attempts.
