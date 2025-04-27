Jon Scheyer Comments on Pro-Bound Duke Basketball Big Man
Duke basketball freshman center Khaman Maluach, a full-time starter for a Blue Devil squad that tallied 35 wins en route to winning the ACC Tournament and reaching the Final Four, entered the NBA Draft pool ahead of the deadline late Saturday night, opting to forego his remaining eligibility at the college level.
The Duke basketball social media team made the news official to its fanbase via the following post on Sunday afternoon:
Less than an hour later, the account shared a message from fourth-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer:
"His best years are by far in front of him," Scheyer noted at the end of the video about the South Sudan native, a projected lottery pick despite being only about five years removed from turning his attention to hoops. "I can't wait to see what he's going to do because he's just scratching the surface.
"He has an amazing base for who he is as a player. But that skillset is gonna continue to grow."
