Jon Scheyer Says Three Duke Basketball Assistants 'Are Head Coaches'
Both SMU and Pitt were undefeated in ACC play before facing Jon Scheyer's streaking Duke basketball squad. Their records didn't faze the No. 4-ranked Blue Devils (13-2, 5-0 ACC), who won at SMU, 89-62, on Saturday before delivering a 76-47 destruction of Pitt on Tuesday night.
Now, one could argue that Saturday's win in Dallas, with Scheyer back home in Durham recovering from an illness at the time, kicked the Blue Devils' dominance up yet another notch.
Apparently, the team's brilliant effort without Scheyer came as no surprise to the third-year head coach due to the confidence he has in his primary assistants: associate head coach Chris Carrawell, who acted as head coach against SMU, Jai Lucas, who arrived in Durham for the start of the Scheyer era, and second-year staff member Emanuel Dildy.
"Watching Chris, he took amazing control right away at the team," the 37-year-old Duke basketball leader, whose in-sync bunch is now riding a nine-game winning streak, said during the latest episode of Fast Break with Coach Scheyer on Wednesday night. "And then, seeing Emanuel, Jai, and him just from afar even, you can tell just the connectivity that those guys had, the game-planning.
"You know, Jai just took over the entire defense. And look, us having the No. 1 defense, Jai, the three years he's been here with me, I mean, we've had a top 20 defense each year, and this year it's taken and gone to another level.
"But those guys are head coaches. It's just a matter of opportunity and timing and all that, but I'm lucky to have them as my coaches because they're the best. Honestly, they are."
Jon Scheyer and his trusted crew are now getting the Blue Devils ready for a home game against Notre Dame (7-8, 1-3 ACC) at noon ET Saturday (ESPN).
