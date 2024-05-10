Duke Basketball: Jon Scheyer Silences Overreactions Again
When Duke basketball had an astounding seven players declare their intention to enter the transfer portal, many around the country wondered if the Blue Devils would be set to take a dip as they head into the upcoming season.
Head coach Jon Scheyer will once again welcome a top-ranked recruiting class, headlined by No. 1 prospect Cooper Flagg. But with only two returnees in the form of Tyrese Proctor and Caleb Foster, there were many questions about where the Blue Devils would turn next.
ALSO READ: Another Outbound Duke Transfer Heading to ACC School
April saw Scheyer land commitments from a pair of transfer forwards in Maliq Brown and Mason Gillis. Even so, conversation still remained about the Blue Devils having holes with their backcourt behind the two returnees.
Duke would find themselves in contact with a number of transfer guard prospects, but nothing had come to fruition over the last few weeks. That is, until now.
On Friday, the Blue Devils landed their third transfer commitment of the offseason from Tulane transfer Sion James. The 21-year-old announced his decision on social media:
There had not been much reported interest or contact between the two sides until recently, when sources began to leak that James would be in Durham last weekend for a recruiting visit with the Blue Devils.
The 6-foot-6, 220-pound James, who has one year of eligibility remaining, averaged 14.0 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 1.6 steals while with the Green Wave last season. He started 30 out of 31 contests and played just shy of 37 minutes a night, while also shooting an efficient 38.1 percent from deep.
James’ age, experience, physicality and defensive skills will be an extremely welcome addition to the Duke basketball backcourt to pair with the duo of Foster and Proctor. It remains to be seen which of the three will get the starting nod next season, with the potential for all three to start alongside one another as well.
Duke basketball has now landed three transfers with James, Brown, and Gillis, and still have two open scholarships remaining.
Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country on SI for more Duke basketball news.