Another Outbound Duke Basketball Transfer Heading to ACC School
Following two years as a seldom-used Duke basketball player, Christian Reeves entered the transfer portal in early April. And after narrowing his options to four schools earlier this week, the 7-foot-1, 260-pound center announced on Thursday evening that he's committed to 14th-year Clemson head coach Brad Brownell and his staff.
The ACC hasn't announced dates for each team's 20-game conference schedule. But the matchups have been set for months, with the Blue Devils set to square off against Reeves and the Tigers only once.
That game will take place at Clemson. So, Reeves won't have a chance to return to Cameron Indoor Stadium as a member of the visiting team until the season after next at the earliest.
As a freshman in Durham, the Charlotte native, a former three-star at Oak Hill Academy (Va.), saw action in 13 contests. He totaled 20 points and 12 rebounds across 42 minutes on the floor.
This past season, Reeves received only mop-up time again in three early outings. In January, the 20-year-old underwent right ankle surgery, ruling him out for the remainder of Jon Scheyer's second campaign as head coach.
Reeves was the lowest-ranked piece to Scheyer's first recruiting class, a seven-deep haul that ranked No. 1 in the country, featuring Dereck Lively II, Dariq Whitehead, and Kyle Filipowski. Rising junior guard Tyrese Proctor, who joins rising sophomore guard Caleb Foster as the only returning scholarship players for next season, is the only remaining player from that bunch still in Durham.
Of the seven Blue Devils who entered the transfer portal this year, five have decided on a landing spot: Christian Reeves to Clemson, TJ Power to Virginia, Mark Mitchell to Missouri, Jeremy Roach to Baylor, and Sean Stewart to Ohio State.
Jaylen Blakes and Jaden Schutt are the two outbound Blue Devils still undecided.
Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country on SI for more Duke basketball news.