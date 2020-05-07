Kennedy Chandler on Staying Home: "I Don't Think My Game is Getting Rusty"

Five-star point guard Kennedy Chandler is one of the top players in the Class of 2021. He recently released his list of five finalists for his college choice—Duke, North Carolina, Tennessee, Memphis and Kentucky.

Chandler is doing an exclusive blog for SI All American. In his first post, he discussed the recruiting process and his eventual decision.

He also talked about the unique situation created by the national shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. He’s finishing up his school year at home.

“Like everyone else, I’m doing online classes, and my last day of school is May 18,” he said. “It’s weird because I can’t really say that I’m ready to get out of school because I already am.”

Chandler keeps himself busy working out.

“I still train hard,” he said. “I was doing a lot of running outside and now some gyms are starting to open so we’re getting out there with my trainer a little more.”

He hasn’t been able to play any five-on-five basketball, since that would violate the guidelines against large group gatherings. He’s not concerned, however.

“I don’t feel like my game is rusty at all,” he said. “That’s why I’m training so hard. I want to be ready when we pick things back up. It’s just different to have all of this free time, but I don’t do much else than I was doing before. I still play the game a lot and things like that. I’m just ready for everything to be over and for us to get back out there and play.”