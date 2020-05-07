BlueDevilCountry
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

Kennedy Chandler on Staying Home: "I Don't Think My Game is Getting Rusty"

ShawnKrest

Five-star point guard Kennedy Chandler is one of the top players in the Class of 2021. He recently released his list of five finalists for his college choice—Duke, North Carolina, Tennessee, Memphis and Kentucky.

Chandler is doing an exclusive blog for SI All American. In his first post, he discussed the recruiting process and his eventual decision.

He also talked about the unique situation created by the national shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. He’s finishing up his school year at home.

“Like everyone else, I’m doing online classes, and my last day of school is May 18,” he said. “It’s weird because I can’t really say that I’m ready to get out of school because I already am.”

Chandler keeps himself busy working out.

“I still train hard,” he said. “I was doing a lot of running outside and now some gyms are starting to open so we’re getting out there with my trainer a little more.”

He hasn’t been able to play any five-on-five basketball, since that would violate the guidelines against large group gatherings. He’s not concerned, however.

“I don’t feel like my game is rusty at all,” he said. “That’s why I’m training so hard. I want to be ready when we pick things back up. It’s just different to have all of this free time, but I don’t do much else than I was doing before. I still play the game a lot and things like that. I’m just ready for everything to be over and for us to get back out there and play.”

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Kennedy Chandler "Staying Open at This Point” on college choice

Five-star 2021 point guard Kennedy Chandler began a blog for Sports Illustrated, discussing his college decision, which is now down to five schools, including Duke.

ShawnKrest

by

julie iannuzzi

David Cutcliffe on Who Benefits From a Shortened Fall Camp

The COVID-19 pandemic is threatening to delay the start of the college football season, or at least disrupt preseason practice. Duke's David Cutcliffe discusses who will benefit from less time in fall camp.

ShawnKrest

David Cutcliffe on Mark Gilbert: "I'm Very Proud of That Young Man"

Duke's All-ACC cornerback Mark Gilbert battled through a grueling two-year rehab from a hip injury to return to full speed. Coach David Cutcliffe discusses Gilbert's journey back.

ShawnKrest

Duke's Mike Krzyzewski on Playing in Empty Arenas

Duke usually plays in front of capacity crowds, but the coronavirus may force teams to play with no fans in attendance at the start of next season. Coach K remembers the last time that happened--due to weather, not pandemic.

ShawnKrest

Mark Gilbert on Advice He Got From Darrelle Revis

Mark Gilbert spent two years recovering from injury. The cornerback got advice from NFL great Darrelle Revis on the importance of mental toughness.

ShawnKrest

Duke Offers Three-Star Defensive End Braylen Jackson

Duke joins several other Power Five programs, including two ACC rivals, in offering a scholarship to three-star 2021 defensive end prospect Braylen Jackson of Texas.

ShawnKrest

Duke Offers Three-Star Defensive End Barryn Sorrell

Duke is the latest program to offer three-star defensive end and two-way player Barryn Sorrell, who has picked up five offers from Power Five schools in the last three weeks, and the interest doesn't show signs of waning

ShawnKrest

Zion Williamson, Jayson Tatum Featured in Updated Like Mike Ad

With Michael Jordan enjoying a new burst of viral popularity, thanks to the 10-part ESPN documentary, Gatorade decided to update the classic Like Mike commercial, adding current NBA players and former Duke stars Zion Williamson and Jayson Tatum.

ShawnKrest

David Cutcliffe on Duke's Depth: If 1B's Outplay 1A's, We'll Change the Alphabet

Duke coach David Cutcliffe is impressed with the team's depth at tight end, and he hopes to build versatility and depth at offensive line, promising competition between the team's 1As and 1Bs.

ShawnKrest

New Cornerbacks Coach Chris Hampton's Message to Duke

Duke cornerbacks coach Chris Hampton was hired just before the start of spring practice. He discusses his message to the players and his attempt to fit into the culture that's already been created at Duke.

ShawnKrest