Late 2025 Duke Basketball Target Schedules Official Visit
Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff are now set to host Huntington Prep (W.Va.) undecided senior Braydon Hawthorne on an official visit beginning on Friday, the four-star prospect's father informed 247Sports' Travis Branham on Monday afternoon.
ALSO READ: Blue Devil Staff Set to Visit Premier Forward Christian Collins
News of the trip comes just days after Duke Blue Devils On SI first reported budding mutual interest between the Blue Devils and Hawthorne, a West Virginia signee before decommitting back in late March.
Hawthorne, a 6-foot-8, 190-pound versatile forward stacking up at No. 105 overall and No. 1 in West Virginia on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, could serve as one of a few finishing pieces to a 2025-26 Duke basketball roster that already features an impressive mix of former top-shelf preps galore between the returning reserves and star-studded incoming rookies.
Meanwhile, though, as the fifth-highest ranked 2025 talent still up for grabs at this late juncture in the cycle, Hawthorne has attracted several other suitors, including at least two more from the ACC in Virginia Tech and Pitt.
The 247Sports Crystal Ball remains empty for the Braydon Hawthorne sweepstakes.
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball recruiting news.