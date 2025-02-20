Blue Devil Country

Duke Basketball: Jon Scheyer Updates Maliq Brown's Injury

The Duke basketball head coach provided the latest on the elite talent's dislocated shoulder.

Matt Giles

Duke basketball forward Maliq Brown
Duke basketball forward Maliq Brown / Ken Ruinard-Imagn Images
In this story:

Duke basketball junior Maliq Brown, in his first season under Jon Scheyer's command after transferring from Syracuse, dislocated his left shoulder just before halftime of Monday night's road contest against the Virginia Cavaliers (13-13, 6-9 ACC). The No. 3-ranked Blue Devils (23-3, 15-1 ACC) prevailed, 80-62, but concerns grew about Brown's status.

"Maliq, he's a big loss for us," Scheyer noted about the reigning ACC All-Defensive Team selection during his postgame press conference.

Scheyer updated Brown's status in his Zoom chat with the media on Thursday afternoon:

"Positive news. There's nothing abnormal that you are ready to see with a dislocated shoulder. So, I think we're optimistic that we can get him back this season. I think the hardest part is a lot of it has to do with his stability. Now, he's pretty sore still.

"So, we have to see how much time that takes. Is it a couple of weeks? Is it more?"

"But he's gonna be out. Obviously, he's not playing in the next week or so, minimum...

"He'll attack rehab with our medical team, and we'll get him back as soon as we can while still being really smart about not rushing this at all with him. We need him back fully healthy."

Brown has already sat out five games this season. The 21-year-old forward is averaging 2.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 1.4 steals for the Blue Devils.

With only five games left in the regular season, Duke basketball is now gearing up to face the Illinois Fighting Illini (17-10, 9-8 Big Ten) in Madison Square Garden at 8 p.m. ET Saturday (FOX).

