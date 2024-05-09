More Moves Point to Duke Basketball Momentum in Major Transfer Pursuit
Duke basketball fans were put on notice earlier this week when eagle-eyed fans noticed that Tulane transfer Sion James had picked up two new followers who could indicate where the transfer would wind up next season.
After quietly completing a visit with the Blue Devils over the weekend, the 6-foot-6 James received a follow from both head coach Jon Scheyer and the official Duke basketball X account. Those moves supplied some confidence toward James ending up in Durham, with Scheyer having also followed Maliq Brown and Mason Gillis shortly before each transferred to the Blue Devils earlier this offseason.
While James has yet to commit, two more social media moves were caught by Blue Devil fans this week, with another follow sent James' way before a comment from the man himself that teased a future decision.
On Sunday, James put out an Instagram post showcasing recent photos of himself working out. Under the post, a fan commented, "Duke has entered the chat," to which James replied a day later, responding with this comment: "entered in full force."
Additionally, James then received a follow from Blue Devil point guard Tyrese Proctor before following him back himself.
The Blue Devils have yet to receive an official announcement from James, but these encouraging signs point toward the explosive guard eventually ending up in a Duke basketball uniform.
RELATED: Possible Reason for Delay in Sion James Recruitment
James has previously played four years at Tulane, where he averaged 14.0 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 1.6 steals across 31 games as a senior. He has one year of eligibility remaining.
Duke basketball currently has two pledges in this year’s transfer class in Maliq Brown and Mason Gillis, while still having three scholarships available for next season.
Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country on SI for more Duke basketball news.