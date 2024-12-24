Every NBA Christmas Day Game Includes Duke Basketball Products
From stars to reserves and coaches, former Duke basketball players are taking part in all five showdowns.
There are two dozen Duke basketball talents across current NBA rosters. That's not to mention two head coaches and several assistants/specialists/scouts.
And each of the five NBA Christmas Day games this go-round, all airing on ESPN and ABC, features at least one name from the expansive list of NBA Blue Devils.
Here's the complete Duke basketball-centric breakdown of NBA Christmas Day outings:
San Antonio Spurs at New York Knicks, noon ET
- Spurs guard Tre Jones. The 2018-20 Duke basketball star is averaging 3.5 points and 3.5 assists in his fifth season as a pro.
Minnesota Timberwolves at Dallas Mavericks, 2:30 p.m. ET
- Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving. The 2010-11 Duke basketball one-and-done is averaging 23.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 5.2 assists in his 14th NBA campaign.
- Mavericks center Dereck Lively II. The 2022-23 Blue Devil is averaging 8.8 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks in his second season.
Philadelphia 76ers at Boston Celtics, 5 p.m. ET
- Sixers guard Jared McCain. The 2022-23 Duke basketball sharpshooter was sitting atop the Kia Rookie Ladder, averaging 15.3 points per game, but is now out indefinitely with a knee injury.
- Celtics forward Jayson Tatum. The 2016-17 Blue Devil sits fifth on the Kia MVP Ladder, averaging 28.8 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 5.7 assists.
- Celtics assistant coach Amile Jefferson. The 2012-17 Duke basketball forward and 2021-23 Blue Devil assistant is now in his second season on the Boston bench.
Los Angeles Lakers at Golden State Warriors, 8 p.m. ET
- Lakers forward Cam Reddish. The 2018-19 Blue Devil is averaging 3.8 points and 2.1 rebounds in his sixth NBA campaign.
- Lakers head coach JJ Redick. The 2002-06 Duke basketball legend boasts a 16-13 record in his first year as a head coach.
Denver Nuggets at Phoenix Suns, 10:30 p.m. ET
- Suns guard Tyus Jones. The 2014-15 Duke basketball national champion is averaging 12.6 points and 6.5 assists in his 10th year as a pro.
- Suns guard Grayson Allen. The 2014-18 Duke basketball treasure is averaging 10.2 points and 3.2 rebounds in his seventh NBA campaign.
- Suns center Mason Plumlee. The 2009-13 Blue Devil is averaging 4.1 points and 6.0 rebounds as the oldest active Duke product in the league.
