BlueDevilCountry
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

NCAA Grants Extra Eligibility For Spring Athletes

ShawnKrest

The NCAA granted an extra year of eligibility to all student-athletes participating in spring sports this year.

Those athletes, in everything from baseball and softball to men's and women's lacrosse, had the majority of their seasons wiped out when sports shut down due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Athletes will get an extra year, meaning that seniors can return to school next year for another season. As S.I. writer Pat Forde points out, the implementation is more complicated than it may appear on the surface.

Most teams recruited with the expectation of losing those seniors, meaning that rosters will be top heavy with experienced talent, possibly limiting playing time opportunities for incoming freshmen.

Everything from meal planning to travel rosters will need to be decided as the sports cope with another impact of the pandemic.

Athletes in winter sports, who were about to embark on their season-ending championships, were not granted the same career extensions as those in spring sports.

Many teams had already ended their seasons, after being eliminated in conference tournaments. Even those athletes who would have participated in March Madness would have had only a handful of games remaining in their seasons.

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski released a video before the NCAA made its decision, pointing out that "80 percent" of teams had finished their seasons. Coach K called for the NCAA to extend careers for spring athletes and then "look at" doing something for winter sports, but he seemed to be setting expectations for players and fans that an extension wasn't coming and there were people going through much tougher things than simply losing the end of their season. 

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Tre Jones on His Favorite Duke Moments

Tre Jones didn't get to end his career the normal way, but cutting down a net or losing in the tournament, but he still looks back on his two years at Duke. Watch

ShawnKrest

Tre Jones: You Never Know What the Future Holds

Tre Jones has started his online coursework while waiting for the NBA Draft process to start. But he knows that things can change in a hurry. Watch

ShawnKrest

Vernon Carey Wins NABC Freshman of Year Award

Duke center Vernon Carey Jr. added another honor to his trophy case. Carey was named the winner of the NABC Freshman of the Year Award, becoming the third straight Duke player to win it. Read more

ShawnKrest

Tre Jones: Shopping for Mom and Grandma so They Can Stay Home

Tre Jones' mother battled cancer last year, so his family is taking extra care to keep her from getting exposed to the coronavirus. Read more

ShawnKrest

Report: Duke Out of Running For Transfer Alan Griffin

Duke reached out to transfer Alan Griffin, older brother of 2021 Duke commit A.J. but the Blue Devils have apparently dropped out of the race, after Griffin released his six finalists.

ShawnKrest

Tre Jones: My Jump Shot Took a Big Leap This Year

Tre Jones says his defense, shooting and leadership have improved since last season. Now he's trusting the process while waiting for the NBA Draft process to start. Watch

ShawnKrest

What If: Imagining How Things Could Be Different For Duke

With no tournament games this year, fans can only wonder what might have been and what if. Sports Illustrated took that idea and ran with it, looking at great March Madness what ifs.

ShawnKrest

Tre Jones: Weird How Quick Season Ended

Duke's players are staying in touch, and they're still trying to get closure on a season that ended quicker than they expected. Watch

ShawnKrest

Tre Jones: Haven't Gotten Any Feedback From NBA Yet

The NBA has an advisory board to let prospective early entrants to the draft decide whether they should take the leap. But Tre Jones made his decision without hearing back from them. Read more

ShawnKrest

Duke Reportedly Out of Running For Transfer Jordan Bruner

Duke reached out to Yale graduate transfer Jordan Bruner, but it appears the Blue Devils are out of the running, after Bruner released his list of six finalists. Read more

ShawnKrest