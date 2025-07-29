Blue Devil Country

Nearby Duke Basketball Recruiting Prospect Decides to Transfer

One-time Duke basketball visitor CJ Rosser is heading south for his junior campaign.

Matt Giles

As a mere sophomore prep last season, five-star CJ Rosser began drawing interest from the high-powered Duke basketball recruiting team. Plus, the 6-foot-9, 195-pound phenom made the short trip from his hometown of Rocky Mount, N.C., to check out the Blue Devils in person, sitting behind the home bench in Cameron Indoor Stadium to watch the program's win over Stanford back in February.

Now, though, Rosser is set to reside considerably further from Durham as a junior.

On Monday evening, national recruiting insider Samad Hines reported that the top-shelf talent has confirmed his transfer from Northern Nash High School in Rocky Mount to Southeastern Prep in Orlando, Fla., where he'll team up with another potential Duke basketball target in five-star center Obinna Ekezie Jr.

CJ Rosser and Obinna Ekezie Jr. currently stack up at No. 3 and No. 4, respectively, on the 247Sports 2027 Composite.

Thus far, Jon Scheyer and his Blue Devils haven't officially entered the fray for any rising high school juniors. But Rosser and Ekezie, who each heard from the Duke staff directly in June, are prime candidates to be among the first in the cycle to end up on the blueblood's offer sheet.

After averaging 18.8 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.3 steals, and 1.3 blocks as a multifaceted stretch forward for Northern Nash last season, Rosser holds an impressive list of offers. His early suitors include powerhouses UNC, Kentucky, and Kansas.

