Blue Devil Country

New Prep to Know on Duke Basketball Recruiting Trail

The Duke basketball staff has now entered the fray for stock-rising four-star Bryson Howard.

Matt Giles

Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer
Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
In this story:

Heritage High School (Texas) standout small forward Bryson Howard is one of the latest 2026 players to land on the rapidly expanding Duke basketball recruiting wishlist. The 6-foot-5, 200-pound four-star reported his offer from fourth-year head coach Jon Scheyer and the Blue Devils earlier this week.

ALSO READ: Date Finalized for Big-Time Blue Devil Road Matchup Versus Michigan State

At No. 28 overall in the cycle, per 247Sports, Howard stacks up at No. 11 among 2026 small forwards and No. 2 in his state. The offer from Scheyer & Co. coincided with the surging prospect's impressive rise from No. 60 overall in Wednesday's ranking update, a 32-spot jump.

He now holds 17 Division I offers, according to 247Sports.

That list of full-fledged entrants in the Bryson Howard sweepstakes features several more of the high-major variety, including the Indiana Hoosiers, Memphis Tigers, Michigan Wolverines, Missouri Tigers, Oklahoma Sooners, SMU Mustangs, Tennessee Volunteers, Texas Longhorns, UConn Huskies, and Houston Cougars.

"Howard is an athletic southpaw wing with good positional size, a high-motor, and terrific frame that is undoubtedly going to continue filling out," 247Sports' Adam Finkelstein noted in his assessment back in late May. "He attacks the rim, getting downhill in the open court and playing through contact. He rises up to finish and is a lob threat.

"He also has a translatable shooting stroke and has even shown some flashes of being able to make movement shots..."

Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball recruiting news.

Published
Matt Giles
MATT GILES

Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of Duke Blue Devils on SI, North Carolina Tar Heels on SI, and NC State Wolfpack on SI, making him a key source for comprehensive coverage of these storied college basketball programs. Since joining SI in 2022, Matt has been dedicated to providing in-depth analysis, breaking news, and exclusive content on all three teams. He covers everything from game previews and recaps to player profiles and recruiting updates. Matt's expert knowledge of these teams has made his work a go-to resource for fans and followers of Duke, NC State, and UNC. As publisher, he shapes the editorial direction, ensuring that the most relevant and timely information reaches his audience.

Home/Basketball