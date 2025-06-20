New Prep to Know on Duke Basketball Recruiting Trail
Heritage High School (Texas) standout small forward Bryson Howard is one of the latest 2026 players to land on the rapidly expanding Duke basketball recruiting wishlist. The 6-foot-5, 200-pound four-star reported his offer from fourth-year head coach Jon Scheyer and the Blue Devils earlier this week.
ALSO READ: Date Finalized for Big-Time Blue Devil Road Matchup Versus Michigan State
At No. 28 overall in the cycle, per 247Sports, Howard stacks up at No. 11 among 2026 small forwards and No. 2 in his state. The offer from Scheyer & Co. coincided with the surging prospect's impressive rise from No. 60 overall in Wednesday's ranking update, a 32-spot jump.
He now holds 17 Division I offers, according to 247Sports.
That list of full-fledged entrants in the Bryson Howard sweepstakes features several more of the high-major variety, including the Indiana Hoosiers, Memphis Tigers, Michigan Wolverines, Missouri Tigers, Oklahoma Sooners, SMU Mustangs, Tennessee Volunteers, Texas Longhorns, UConn Huskies, and Houston Cougars.
"Howard is an athletic southpaw wing with good positional size, a high-motor, and terrific frame that is undoubtedly going to continue filling out," 247Sports' Adam Finkelstein noted in his assessment back in late May. "He attacks the rim, getting downhill in the open court and playing through contact. He rises up to finish and is a lob threat.
"He also has a translatable shooting stroke and has even shown some flashes of being able to make movement shots..."
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball recruiting news.