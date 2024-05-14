One Outbound Duke Basketball Transfer Remains Uncommitted
Former three-year Duke basketball reserve guard Jaylen Blakes was in Durham over the weekend for early graduation. The Blue Devils' official social media posted pictures of the 6-foot-2 junior and 5-foot-8 Spencer Hubbard, a former walk-on guard who earned a scholarship this past season as a senior, sporting their caps and gowns in Wallace Wade Stadium.
Now, it's unknown what comes next for Blakes.
He entered the transfer portal on April 13, becoming the fifth of an eventual seven Blue Devils to announce their intentions to play elsewhere next season. One month later, though, while the other six outbound Duke players have decided on their next destinations, the former three-star prep out of Blair Academy (N.J.) hasn't even hinted at suitors.
On that note, it seems somewhat odd that Blakes still doesn't appear on the 247Sports transfer rankings for this cycle.
After all, it's not as though the 21-year-old, a notably aggressive perimeter defender but with limited offensive abilities, had zero impact as a Blue Devil. No, in each of the past two seasons under Jon Scheyer, he saw action in more than 30 games, albeit averaging only 1.8 points in 9.2 minutes per outing for the 2023-24 Duke basketball team.
With his Duke degree in hand and only one year of eligibility remaining, perhaps Jaylen Blakes' decision comes down to either finding the ideal graduate school for his interests or beginning his professional career somewhere — maybe overseas or off the court altogether.
Outside of school admission requirements, there's no deadline to exit the transfer portal and commit to a program. So, Blakes might just be taking his time in choosing his best route.
