Potential for Three Duke Basketball Talents in Olympic Quarterfinals
Former Duke basketball one-and-done and current Toronto Raptors guard RJ Barrett helped propel Canada to an 88-85 win over Spain on Friday, capping off the Canadians' 3-0 march through Group A at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Barrett, averaging 21.0 points while shooting a blistering 59.5 percent from the field, 45.5 percent from three, and 87.5 percent at the line, is undoubtedly among the contenders for Olympic MVP honors.
Meanwhile, the United States' lone Duke basketball product, Boston Celtics champion Jayson Tatum, and the Blue Devil freshman center playing in Paris, South Sudan's Khaman Maluach, have each seen limited playing time in Group C action. Neither has tallied more than five points or rebounds.
Tatum and Team USA (2-0) complete their Group C schedule when they square off against Puerto Rico (0-2) at 11:15 a.m. ET Saturday (NBC) before Maluach and South Sudan (1-1) take on three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic and Serbia (1-1) at 3 p.m. (CNBC).
The quarterfinals, featuring the top two teams in the standings from each of the four groups, take place on Tuesday, with the semifinals slated for Thursday and the gold medal game tipping off next Saturday. Brackets will be revealed following the conclusion of the battle between South Sudan and Serbia.
Canada punched its ticket to the quarterfinals, of course. Team USA is also in, regardless of how the Americans fare against Puerto Rico. South Sudan's fate depends on its outcome against Serbia.