Tyus Jones Says Duke Basketball Teammate Recruited Him in Free Agency
Tyus Jones and Grayson Allen arrived in Durham as members of the Duke basketball recruiting class that helped power the 2014-15 Blue Devils to the program's fifth national championship. Five years later, they reunited as Memphis Grizzlies teammates for two seasons.
And it sounds like the bond between the pair of 28-year-old guards and beloved Blue Devil treasures played a part in Jones agreeing to a one-year deal with the Phoenix Suns this week.
"That's my guy," Jones explained to the Phoenix media about Grayson Allen, who earned a full-time starting role in what was his first ride with the Suns last season and posted a league-best 46.1 shooting percentage from downtown. "We go way back. I've had some great conversations with him as well. I'm really looking forward to sharing the court with him again. Both on and off the court, what he stands for, how he competes, he's the ultimate winner.
"And so, yeah, he was definitely on board with me coming here and recruiting me as well — and making me feel wanted."
Despite serving as a full-time starter for the Washington Wizards last season, leading the NBA in assist-to-turnover ratio for a record sixth straight year, and arguably being worth much more than the $3.3 million he's set to earn with the Suns, it seems Tyus Jones was willing to sacrifice some minutes and moolah in order to join a legitimate contender.
Of course, it also doesn't hurt that the Suns employ a third Duke basketball alum in 2010 national champion Mason Plumlee. The 34-year-old — the oldest active NBA Blue Devil — inked a one-year deal in Phoenix earlier this offseason following a year and a half as the Los Angeles Clippers' veteran backup big man.